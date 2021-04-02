Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Cut by Analyst

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Invacare in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invacare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Invacare by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

