Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Reduced by Analyst

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

