Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

