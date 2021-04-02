Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Decreased by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

