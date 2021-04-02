Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

