Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Invitation Homes in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

