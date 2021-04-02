Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Bankshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

