Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.