Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

