Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ANGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

