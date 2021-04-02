Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

PBAM opened at $24.00 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

