QANplatform (QARK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $603.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.38 million and $603.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QANplatform has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 739.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

