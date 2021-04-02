QASH (QASH) Market Cap Tops $42.43 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded up 23% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $42.43 million and $1.97 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 743.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

