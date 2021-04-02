Qcash Market Cap Tops $69.03 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and $894.28 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00073432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00287383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00806451 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00091910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00027955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

