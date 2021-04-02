QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.98 on Friday. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 70.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

