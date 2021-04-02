Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $10.21 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00017166 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $577.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,286,488 coins and its circulating supply is 98,252,685 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

