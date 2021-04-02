Quantstamp Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $85.74 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

