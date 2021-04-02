Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,965.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and $198,965.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.50 or 0.03454339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.00348059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.26 or 0.00996468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00439961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00433788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00292507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,644,939 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

