Quark (QRK) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $401.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

