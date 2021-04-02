QuarkChain Trading Up 43.9% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $355.57 million and $103.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

