Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $484.43

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.43 ($6.33) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.37). Quartix shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), with a volume of 752 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £263.23 million and a P/E ratio of 55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

