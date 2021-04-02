Qubitica (QBIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00071309 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

