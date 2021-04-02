QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $16.19 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $16.19 million and $380,946.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

