Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

