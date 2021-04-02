Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

