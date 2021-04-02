QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, QunQun has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.56 million and $486,044.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,161% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

