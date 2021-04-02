Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

