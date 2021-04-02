Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $25.00 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

