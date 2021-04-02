Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $951,882.00

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $64.17 million and approximately $951,882.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $13.09 or 0.00022099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00282728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00768147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00090626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

