Radix Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00063968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00332096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00759131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

