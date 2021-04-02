Radix Trading Down 9.8% This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $109.01 million and $1.80 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00074181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00282589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00797125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00090016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010081 BTC.

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

