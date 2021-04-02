Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $58.55 million and $3.90 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 70% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00485434 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

