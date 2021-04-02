Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.23

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.49. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.