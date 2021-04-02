Rally (RLY) Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $155.94 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,470,927 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

