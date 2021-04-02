RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.69 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $164.61 million and $25.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,061,150 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

