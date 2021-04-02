Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

