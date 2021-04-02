Rapidz (RPZX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $152.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $152.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 764.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00689653 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

