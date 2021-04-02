RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT opened at $23.00 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.