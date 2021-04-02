Rarible Price Hits $33.75 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $33.75 or 0.00056925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $28.87 million and $9.26 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 814% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

