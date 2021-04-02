Rate3 (RTE) Tops One Day Volume of $282,277.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $282,277.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,423.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.