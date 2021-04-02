Rate3 Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $233,894.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 754.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

