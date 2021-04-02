Raven Protocol Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $32,755.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

