Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $7.98 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $594,490.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.50 or 0.03454339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.00348059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.26 or 0.00996468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00439961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00433788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00292507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,444,560,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

