Ravencoin Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $164.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,468,995,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

