Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

5N Plus stock opened at C$4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$382.13 million and a PE ratio of 173.33.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.