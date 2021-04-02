Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,077 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

