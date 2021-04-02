Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,981 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 312.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $284.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

