Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,724 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE THC opened at $51.19 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

