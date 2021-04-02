Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,996 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.