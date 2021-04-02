Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $92.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

